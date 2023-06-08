KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen Kansas City police officer and his K-9 are remembered in his hometown.

The City of Belleview, Nebraska, dedicated ceremonial street signs in honor of officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ. The signs grace an intersection near Muhlbauer’s childhood home.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of KCPD, and his K9 partner Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard and were killed in a February crash.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph and ran a red light, striking the patrol car. The patrol vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.

Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Muhlbauer is also being remembered in Kansas City, the community he worked to protect.

His family and friends installed a memorial bench at Happy Rock Park in Gladstone last week. Muhlbauer’s family chose the location because he loved watching his son play soccer at the park, according to the police department.