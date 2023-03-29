KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A solemn reminder of loss for the Kansas City Police Department.

The name of fallen officer James Muhlbauer is now on the Kansas City Missouri Police Memorial. The memorial is located in from the the department’s headquarters near 11th Street and Locust.

Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died while on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard Feb. 15.

The memorial now lists the names of the 120 KCPD officers killed in the line of duty since 1881.

A memorial service will be held to remember the officers in May.

Muhlbauer and Champ will also eventually be honored with their names added in the memorial garden outside the Regional Police Academy.

Muhlbauer will also have the honor of his name added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.