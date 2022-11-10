KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of outstanding Kansas City-area law enforcement officers were honored Thursday at the annual Valor Awards.

Two of the officers awarded were fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez and Olathe School Resource Officer Erick Clark.

Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop in July, a year after graduating from the police academy. He was awarded Honorary Officer of the Year.

Clark was shot and injured by an alleged student gunman. Clark pulled his own gun and shot Elmore. He then radioed for help and applied a tourniquet to his own injury before paramedics arrived. Clark was awarded Officer of the Year and a Gold Award.

Vasquez’s parents, sisters and niece were at the ceremony to accept his award. They said being a police officer was Vasquez’s dream.

“He begged for handcuffs and a hat and a metal, and he would go around our house, putting our dolls and stuffed animals under arrest,” said Areli Vasquez Nunez, Vasquez’s sister. “You could just hear him, ‘Stop in the name of the law.’ So we knew from a very young age that that’s what he wanted to do.”

It’s just one of many memories for Vasquez’s family.

“It’s a great honor. Unfortunately, he’s not here,” Nunez said.

In all, over three dozen awards were given to police officers across the Kansas City metro.

