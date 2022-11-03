KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen North Kansas City Police Officer is be remembered at the police academy where he spent months training.

Instructors at Kansas City’s Regional Police Academy hung a plaque for Officer Daniel Vasquez along the Fallen Officers wall in the building.

Officers who attended the academy with Vasquez and were members of his graduating class attended Thursday’s ceremony. Cadets from the two current academy classes were also there.

Vasquez was shot and killed in July, a year after graduating from the academy. He was the second member of the 171st class to die in the line of duty.

Vasquez’s plaque is hanging next to one for Blaize Madrid Evans. Madrid-Evans died Sept. 15, 2021, while investigating a tip about a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Before joining the North Kansas City Police Department Vasquez worked with a detention officer with the Kansas City Police Department.

Joshua Rocha is charged in Clay County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Officer Vasquez’s death.

Prosecutors said officer Vasquez died in August after Rocha shot him during a traffic stop. Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car because of an expired temporary tag.

Rocha entered a not guilty plea to the charges during a hearing in September. A judge granted a request to bus in a jury from the St. Louis area to hear the case. A trial date has not yet been set.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.