Fallen officers from Kansas City metro remembered during National Police Week

LENEXA, Kan. — National Police Week brings a day of remembrance. Officers from Kansas City to Overland Park have paid the ultimate sacrifice while on the job.

Agencies grieve the loss so they can move forward, heal and protect and serve.

Through the fountain dyed blue, lay flowers for fallen officers.

“We still think this is a very noble and honorable profession and it’s one that’s dangerous and it seems like it’s getting more dangerous all the time, so we know that it could be any one of us,” Chavez said. “It could be the next traffic stop; it could be the next call that we go on and we could be paying the ultimate sacrifice.”

Lenexa Police held a wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday to remember those who passed away while serving. It was coupled with a moment of silence.

“We’re very grateful that it has not affected our department personally, but it still feels like those are our brothers and sisters that wear the badge, and we want to honor and remember them,” Chavez said.

They also took time to remember a retired Lenexa Police Officer. Dustin Frackowiak died due to COVID-19 in October.

“We just learned how short time is,” Daughter Allison Hislop said. “We would have never thought that we would lose my dad at 63. Very healthy man until he was in the hospital and then he wasn’t.”



Family pushed off the flag folding ceremony because of the pandemic.

Hislop honors her father the same day she remembers former classmate Mike Mosher.

He was an Overland Park police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

“So, that did hit close to know. My love to the Moshers,” Hislop said.

Last year, after Ofc. Mosher died she thanked her dad for his courageous service.



“I just wanted to make sure he knew what a good job he did, not letting me know how dangerous his job could be,” Hislop said. “Because I wasn’t scared as a kid of my dad’s job, like I think people are today.”

Officer John Lacy with Overland Park Police said the department is still healing from the loss of Mosher.

But they continue to protect and serve through community support.

“This is a hard job, but we know we have a calling,” Lacy said. “So, it’s been very hard especially after losing mike. Guys are still struggling; some guys are going through counseling, but this is something that we’re going to get through. This is something Mike would want us to push through.”

Thursday the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the new Law Enforcement Memorial Garden. Over the years, they’ve lost 119 officers in the line of duty.

