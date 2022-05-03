OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s been two years since an Overland Park police officer was shot and killed.

The Overland Park Police Department plans to honor Officer Mike Mosher with a radio call Tuesday afternoon.

Mosher was shot and killed May 3, 2020, while on his way to work. He drove up on the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash and encountered 38-year-old Phillip Carney. Carney eventually pulled a gun and shot Mosher. Mosher returned fire, killing Carney.

Hundreds of officers from the metro and region attended Mosher’s memorial service to support his family.

The shooting happened near 123rd and Antoich. Overland Park renamed a section of that road after the fallen officer. A blue light shines over the spot where Mosher was shot and killed. It glows over a plaque beneath the light that memorializes Mosher as a father, husband, son, brother, police officer and a hero.

Last year the Kansas House of Representatives designated May 3 as Officer Mike Mosher Day. Mosher was also honored with the Valor Award in 2021.

Organizers held a Mike Mosher Memorial Marksmanship Tournament to raise money for the HeroFund USA. The nonprofit raises money to buy safety equipment for first responders.

A memorial scholarship was also established in Mosher’s honor.

The Officer Mike Mosher Memorial Scholarship is also given to students that embody Mosher’s giving spirit and commitment to community service.

