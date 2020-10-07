Fallen Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher to be honored at nation’s capital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sunday, there will be a tribute to an Overland Park officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Mike Mosher, 37, died in a shooting in May.

His name will be read aloud with the 306 names of other people who have been added to memorial walls in 2020 at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Officers Brandon Faber and Rachel Scattergood will never forget May 3, 2020, the end of watch for their colleague who was more like family, Officer Mike Mosher.

“I was always prepared that it could happen. It just never crossed my mind that it could’ve been Mike,” Scattergood said.

Mosher saw a hit-and-run crash on his way to work. It led to a shootout with a suspect, who was also killed.

Mosher left behind a wife and daughter.

“My daughter called him Uncle Mike,” Faber said. “She misses him, but she understands even at the young age that the sacrifice he made was something that can happen to police offices, and Mike was doing what he loved to do, protecting his community. So I think that gives her some solace.”

Memorials to Mosher can be found everywhere in this department.

“This bracelet has his name, our police department’s name and his end of watch,” Faber said. “The only time I’ve ever taken it off is when I’ve had to go through metal detectors at the airport, and I don’t plan on doing anything different.”

But one memorial is truly unique.

“This is a specially made car to honor him,” Faber said

The department made a police cruiser adorned with 917, Mosher’s badge number, and his end of watch date.

It will forever be 917, and right now, it is driven by one of Mosher’s best friends.

“It’s an honor to drive it, that’s an understatement,” Scattergood said.

It’s a rolling tribute to a larger than life figure.

“Mike Mosher was more than a cop,” Faber said. “He loved this community so much. He gave more of his personal time than people will ever understand for the betterment of people.”

The memorial is Sunday at 9 a.m. CST. Watch it here. You can light a virtual candle here.