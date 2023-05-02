OLATHE, Kan. — Police in Johnson County reported multiple false bomb threats were made against two grocery stores Tuesday morning.

Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said around 8:35 a.m. the department received a call about a “static explosive” inside the Whole Foods at 6621 W. 119th St. Officers evacuated the store and found no evidence of a bomb.

Just after 9 a.m., Olathe police were called to a Whole Foods at 14615 W. 119th St. for a bomb threat.

POLICE PRESENCE: 14615 W. 119th Street (Whole Foods). Please avoid the area as we work through a threat to the building. We hope to restore normal business operations as soon as possible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/NBNLjhsF2X — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) May 2, 2023

Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell told FOX4 officers cleared the building as a precaution, but found no bomb. Once it was determined there was no credible threat to the store, police left the area around 10 a.m.