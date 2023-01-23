KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families in Kansas City’s old Northeast displaced by a fire were still without utilities Monday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to the Friday morning fire. The department said for firefighter safety, it is common for them to turn off electricity and gas.

KCFD says the property manager is then tasked with getting the utilities back on.

“I just worry about my little boys,” Sofia Be said. “I have four kids.”

That was Be’s concern about her place off North Lawn Avenue.

“It’s freezing cold. It’s too cold. I can’t imagine how cold it is,” Be said.

With falling temperatures, the KCFD and the property manager, FTW Investments, says residents were offered hotels. KCFD says only one family took advantage of that.

“We want to make sure that the people are safe, and if someone is breaking into properties and setting fires that could hurt other people, that’s clearly not safe,” FTW CEO Parker Webb said. “We’ve tried to board up things that have had fires, so we can try to make the place more secure.”

KCFD has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

Webb says residents need to keep doors closed and they’re working with east patrol for more police presence.

“The landlord, he doesn’t take responsibility, so that’s why the homeless can come,” Be said. “[They are] like free to come.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The health department says electricity is back on, so people can use space heaters if they want to.

Work will continue Tuesday by Spire to resolve what could be multiple gas leaks at an adjacent building.