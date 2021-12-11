Families in need across the metro set to receive special delivery from the Salvation Army

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next week, people all over the metro who are served by the Salvation Army will receive a special delivery.

Dozens of volunteers put together 5,000 boxes of food for senior citizens and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

This year, the Salvation Army is serving an increased number of people. Because of the pandemic, donations are down significantly.

Much of the Salvation Army’s Fundraising comes from Red Kettles. This year, it’s hard to find volunteers and even employees to ring the bells. Fewer kettles around town means fewer donations.

“We have fewer and fewer bell ringers… you may have even seen a kettle but no bell ringer there,” Major Kelly Collins of the Salvation Army said. “We can’t get volunteers, we can’t get employees to come and assist and the need is still there. In fact the need is greater because people are struggling this year as this pandemic continues.”

To learn more about donating to the Salvation Army, you can go online. You can also volunteer to ring bells and even find out about getting assistance.