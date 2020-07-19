Families looking for ways to cool down during major heat wave, closures and restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend is setting up to be the hottest of the year.

Despite many closures and restrictions, families around the metro are finding different ways to cool off.

Miami Ice on W. 39th Street saw a steady stream of customers throughout the day looking for a cool treat. At times, people lined up for ice cream.

“It’s hot outside. It’s hot. This definitely helps,” one customer said.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued from Friday midday through Sunday night. With humidity included, temperatures have felt up to 110 degrees.

The Gorman Pool in Kansas City is one of the few public pools open while many others remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents are not missing the opportunity during one of the hottest days of the year to enjoy it.

“We were so excited about coming out here,” Makayla Flores said. “One of the best days we could have to come out here.”

The pool site is enforcing social distancing and not allowing more than 100 people inside. Families also have to bring their own chairs and towels.

Still, some people are still not comfortable with the idea.

If you are looking to buy your own pool, you may be out of luck. Dennis White with Family Leisure in Olathe said they have sold more more pool and spas in the last few months than they’ve have in the last two years.

The uptick started as early as April.

“We’ve seen a huge spike of people coming in to the store, and our traffic has been to the point where there’s days where we’re overrun. We have had to monitor a little bit try and keep our social distancing.” White said. “Beat the heat at home.”

He said his selection online is extremely limited with most above ground pool options temporarily out of stock.