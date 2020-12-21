Families of Kansas City’s homicide victims mourn together on longest night of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several grieving families gathered Monday at Wornall Road Baptist Church for the Longest Night.

The annual event brings families and the community together to remember Kansas City’s homicide victims on the Winter Solstice — the shortest day and longest night of the year. As of Monday night, 174 people have died by homicide in Kansas City in 2020.

“They thought when they murdered my son, they murdered everything. But they didn’t because even in his death, he shines,” said Ronee Burrell, who’s son Quindell Burrell was killed this year.

Now, Ronee Burrell is left with an indescribable whole in her heart.

“I know he’s in heaven, and I know he’s in a good place,” Burrell said. “And they couldn’t steal the unconditional love and bond me and my son had.”

Quindell Burrell was shot and killed on June 30, 2020, when he was just 25 years old. Ronee said she talked to him 30 minutes before it happened.

“It’s been a nightmare for me,” Burrell said.

She was one of many who came to pay their respects to a loved one at the Longest Night this year.

“He was a jokester,” Theresa Nunally said. “Just an amazing individual. He helped everybody.”

Like Burrell, Nunally said her son’s life was cut short on May 31, 2020. She said the Longest Night gives families like hers an opportunity to grieve together.

And Burrell is vowing Quandell’s name will not be forgotten.



“I can’t really say anything helps but prayer,” Burrell said. “You don’t want to accept it, but it’s a reality my baby is not coming back.”