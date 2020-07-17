Families of Robert Courtney’s victims relieved ex-pharmacist will stay in jail — for now

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Families devastated by the actions of a disgraced metro pharmacist are breathing a sigh of relief as he will remain in jail — at least for now.

Robert Courtney was scheduled to be released from prison and transferred to a halfway house on Thursday, after petitioning for a compassionate release due to the ongoing pandemic.

“He has no reason to be let out,” said Eric Carrott, whose wife died in July 1999. “He’s ruined a lot of lives, and he needs to be held accountable.”

The former pharmacist was serving 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in December 2002 of diluting tens of thousands of prescription drugs to some 4,200 patients over a 10-year period. Many of his victims were cancer patients.

But on Thursday afternoon, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced a reversal in a decision to release Courtney seven years earlier than his original sentence.

News of Courtney’s potential early release came almost 20 years to the day Santana Cummings’ mom died.

“I never really got to say goodbye,” Cummings said of the moment she watched her mom pass in the hospital. “I just feel like my life was destroyed, and I don’t feel like she ever had a fighting chance. No one did.”

Cummings, like countless others, contacted Missouri’s governor and the state’s Congressional delegation, who in turn sent letters demanding the Department of Justice block Courtney’s release.

“When Mr. Courtney said he thought the people were going to die anyway, that’s the reason why he did it, that really hurt me,” Marquita Henry recalled of Courtney’s trial.

The 82-year-old, who lost her husband of 35 years, is grateful lawmakers and the DOJ heard their pleas for continued justice.

“I couldn’t believe they were going to let this man out after 19 years,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The DOJ will conduct a formal review over the next couple of months to determine if Courtney should be granted early release or serve his full sentence. Families of his victims are praying for the latter.

“He needs to serve all his time,” Henry said.

“Nobody else got the chance to live under his hand. Why should he get out early?” Carrott said.

“If I were to murder somebody, one person, I would go to jail for life. Like, how can he get away with what he did?” Carrott’s daughter said.

As of now, Courtney’s release date is May 2027. The 67-year-old, who is said to be in failing health, remains in the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado.