KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another push to keep Manuel Guzman’s name alive happened outside of Northeast Middle School on Monday.

It’s the same place the teenager was stabbed and killed last week by another student.

“Where’s the weapon?” Vicenta Guzman, Manny’s mom, said.

There’s so many questions and not enough answers for the people who love Guzman. Several of them rallied at the middle school on Monday.

“This is not easy for me,” Guzman said. “My only son is giving me the strength to be here, but I have to support these kids.”

Guzman said she wants answers, justice and to make sure this never happens again.

Manny’s family wasn’t the only group demanding justice; his classmates were, too.

Dozens of middle school students walked out of school and participated in the rally from the edge of the school’s property.

“He was just a good kid,” Monica Juarez, a student at the school, said. “He was really funny. He did not deserve this.”

Guzman calls the support a beautiful moment.

“I love it,” Guzman said. “I feel like I’m their mom right now because that was my only baby and I love it. I love this feeling.”

