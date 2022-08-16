KANSAS CITY. — Less than a week after a metro mom was killed in a hit-and-run, her family is asking for your help. They’re calling on the city to help them get justice.

“It was not real to me until I saw her face and saw her eyes had dilated and pupils were set. I knew my child was gone,” said Michelle Cobbins, Kameron Cobbins mom.

To Michelle Cobbins, Kameron Cobbins was more than just her daughter. She was a woman who loved her loved ones hard and was her mom’s best friends.

“Everywhere I went, Kameron was always with me,” said Michelle Cobbins.

That love was snatched away here at this intersection, when a man (pictured below) who was driving a black truck (also pictured below) hit Kameron and her other daughter as they headed to a family members house.

Suspect

Suspect vehicle

“She’s my first born and for her to lose her life the way that she did — at 41,” Cobbins said.

Now she pleads with you to help find this man, who police say is responsible for taking this diehard Chiefs fan from her mom.

“I plea that somebody out there, they know him, they’ve seen the vehicle and I plea that you turn him in,” said Michelle Cobbins.

A plea that Michelle Cobbins’ second child shares.

“I ask that he is watching this, and he sees the pain we are going through, and he has the heart, and that God gives you a conscious mind to go ahead and turn yourself in, because you will not have peace until you do,” said Taylor Cobbins, the sister of Kameron Cobbins.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to reach out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.