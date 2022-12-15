BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — Police have set up a website for the public to send in tips to help find a missing Missouri 15-year-old.

Emilee Dubes was last seen on Dec. 4, at her home in Ashland, Missouri. She has not been heard from since. Dubes has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said in a video that Emilee’s parents reported her missing on Dec. 5. They believe she ran away. Investigators discovered the screen cut out of her bedroom window.

An AMBER alert or an endangered person advisory has not been issued in this case. Police do not believe that Dubes was abducted or that she is in imminent danger.

“Common sense tells us that the longer a 15-year-old is missing, the higher the probability that they run into dangerous situations. Regardless of how this case is classified, we are committed in reuniting Emilee with her parents,” Edwards said.

The New York Post reports there is a reward for her return. Meanwhile, family members are posting emotional videos asking her please come home.

They are upset that people are labeling her as a runaway. She has left home without permission in the past, according to the Facebook video, and has returned home within hours.

Now she has been gone for over 10 days.

“I’m Pete, Emilee’s dad. My daughter is missing and has not returned home. I’m asking anyone with information about her location to contact the Ashland Police Department,” Pete Anders said. “Emily, if you are seeing this, please come home. We love you.”

If you have any information, contact Boone County Joint Communications at 573-442-6131. You can also leave a tip on the page for this case on the Ashland Police Department’s website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.