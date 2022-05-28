KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Eric Verner today.

Earlier this month, Kansas City police found Verner with gunshot wounds outside of a home in the 8300 block of East Gregory.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said they have not made any arrests in this case.

For those passing Montgall Park this afternoon, it may have looked like a party with balloons and BBQ going, but behind the smiles and laughter is pain for Verner, who was murdered on May 5.



“My daddy impacted a whole lot of people. So now, just hearing everybody that he touches, he touched a lot of people and I was happy to hear everybody’s stories,” said Verner’s son, Eric Verner Jr.



Verner’s pastor from True Faith Outreach Ministries shared how he love to sing and dedicated himself to his faith.



“Even though he is passed on from our life, he still lives in our hearts,” the pastor said.

While family may be celebrating and remembering the good times they shared with Verner, they want anwsers and they want justice.



“There’s too many unsolved crimes. And for my beloved, to be one of them. That’s a personal thing to me. And frustration. Why don’t they know? Why can’t they find out?” Said Verner’s aunt, Barbara Harrell.





“It’s very frustrating. So, you know, the main thing that is bothering me and not knowing nothing, but it’s pretty tough,” said Verner Jr.