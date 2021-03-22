Family credits police, online group with finding van used to transport disabled vets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local family-run business is thanking the police and a social media tipster for recovering their stolen van.

They use it every day to transport disabled veterans and other seniors to doctor’s appointments.

War veteran Jim McMullin, 94, relies on the in-home healthcare company, Comprehensive Care Services and Solutions.

“They take me to appointments, the van has taken me on tours, everywhere,” McMullin said.

Pre-pandemic, they even took McMullin on fun outings like at the Kansas City Zoo. He has really gotten to know driver Trent Hackward.

“He’s a member of the family, what’s left of it, just my daughter and I,” McMullin said.

The rides are even more critical since the passing of his wife of 59 years, Helen.

“She was a high school sweetheart,” McMullin said.

One can imagine McMullin’s frustration hearing the van was stolen last week.

It was left overnight at the Glendale at the Mansion senior apartments to pick up a client. When Hackward arrived to take it, it wasn’t there.

“It was a gut punch whenever I went and discovered it was missing,” Hackward. “I just had gotten to take a client to get their second COVID-19 vaccine shot, and it was gone.”

They got the Independence Police Department involved, and posted the story in the “Stolen KC” Facebook group, which boasts more than 132,000 members.

A day later, an anonymous citizen tip led police to Van Hook Park- only about a mile and a half away- where it was recovered abandoned.

The family credits the group for getting the word out, fast.

A mechanic at KC Auto Solutions says a catalytic converter was stolen from the van. It’s worth about $8,000 and has upwards of $2,000 in damage.

While they all want this person arrested, McMullin is just happy it was found.

“If I get in trouble now and need some wheels, I can call him, and if he’s not busy, he can come get me,” McMullin said. “It’s a big help.”