Family, customers remember lasting impact of LC Richardson, founder of LC’s Bar-B-Q

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Family, friends and longtime customers are continuing to honor a Kansas City barbecue icon.

L.C. Richardson, founder of LC’s Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, died Wednesday at 86.

“You’re never prepared for something like this, especially someone in our family who is the glue that holds us all together. All we want to do as his family is keep his legacy alive and keep selling Kansas City excellent barbecue,” said his granddaughter, Tiffany Hammett.

Hammett said her grandfather opened up the award-winning barbecue restaurant in 1986 with retirement funds after a long career as a chef.

It didn’t take long to grow a following, and not just because of his food, but also his genuine personality to match.

“It gives us a warm feeling inside knowing we are not the only ones missing him and just lost him. Everybody did,” Hammett said.

“He came from very humble beginnings, and he literally built from the ground up. He always, his thing was encouraging people to go for your dreams, do what you want to do, and make yourself successful,” Hammett said. “I think he would be speechless. I think he would love every second of, and he would know what he did was for a purpose and he served his purpose.”

Richardson was known to quietly sit at his “office,” a desk in the corner of the restaurant.

A plaque donated by a customer to the family will serve as a memorial at the site.

“Somebody special brought in his plaque that says L.C. Richardson’s office. That’s what everybody knows this as, his chair, his office. This will forever be my grandfather’s area, so it’s just very special,” said another grandchild, Tasha Hammett.

A public viewing for Richardson is set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Watkins Heritage Chapel at 4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. in Kansas City. A private funeral service will be held in Jackson, Mississippi.