Family desperate for answers after missing Independence woman found murdered in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says unidentified remains last week are a missing 45-year-old woman from Independence. Now, Alesha Jane Reade’s family is pleading for answers.

Reade’s family said she’s had a troubled life, but that doesn’t mean she deserves what happened to her.

“Find out who did this to her. We have to,” Reade’s mother, Clara Kimbrell said.

Her family is broken after learning she was murdered.

“I sent her several messages just begging her to just to call me back and tell me she was OK, but I needed to hear her voice and I needed to know she was OK. When she didn’t respond I knew that she wasn’t OK,” Reade’s sister, Shawnda Reade said.

Independence Police said Reade was last seen Feb. 9, at the Fav Trip off S 23rd Street.

“I felt it in my heart. I knew when they said they couldn’t find her,” Kimbrell said.

Two days later, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department said they found her remains in a rural area north of 210 near JJ Highway. Captain Robert Hays said they will work to get justice for her family.

“We are going to do the best we can to provide our resources to get closure for this family,” Hays said.

Reade’s family can’t believe anyone could do this to another person.

“She should have listened to mama and come home. I wanted her to come home,” Kimbrell said.

“It kills my heart knowing that she went through something so horrible,” Reade said.

Her family said Alesha wasn’t perfect, she lived a hard life and didn’t always make the best choices. However, she has a family, children, and grandchildren who love her deeply and will feel the void for their lifetime.

“We need to know what happened to her. Somebody out there knows what happened to my sister the night she disappeared and if you can please find it in yourself to contact the authorities and tell them so we can get answers her family would really appreciate it,” Reade said.

“Please call in and help us find out how this happened because we need it. I need it myself really bad,” Kimbrell said.

If you have any information on what happened to Alesha, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous.