Family desperate for justice a year after KCK man shot and killed at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A metro family is desperately seeking for closure and justice for the murder of a Kansas City, Kansas man last October.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the family of 48-year-old Mickey Lawrence Blevins is offering to match the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission’s Crime Stoppers $5,000 reward.

Blevins was found shot to death October 9, 2020 at Eisenhower Park located near N. 72nd Street and Park Drive.

The incident still remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.