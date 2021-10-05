Family details shooting outside bowling alley as Kansas City man clings to life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The family of a gravely wounded 21-year-old man shot outside of a Kansas City bowling alley shared stories and expressed their love for him while also calling for justice. Avery Williams was one of three people hurt Sunday night just after 11 in the parking lot at Ward Parkway Lanes.

Williams’ mom says her son is fighting for his life at a hospital, chances of survival don’t look good. She told FOX4 that Williams and his girlfriend were on a double date with friends and getting ready to leave when he called his parents to check on his brothers.

“Shortly after he hung up with us, I heard he pulled up a TikTok, and the next thing, gun shots rung out,” Jemica Winston said.

She says he was shot in the head, his girlfriend and friend were also hurt and tried to get out of the line of fire.

“She tried to reach for her keys, she hadn’t even got them in the ignition. For some reason her arm wouldn’t lift, she didn’t know she was shot at the time. The best friend looked up, said he got shot in the face,” Winston said.

She says her son is a good kid who enjoys making TikTok videos and making people laugh.

Family says Avery Williams has fun on TikTok, is the life of the party, and enjoys making people laugh.

“This wasn’t a drug deal gone wrong, or a bad kid that’s committed a whole bunch of crimes. We’re talking about Avery Williams,” Winston said. “I’m just standing here as a mother for justice, for change, and to stop somebody else’s child from getting harmed.”

His brothers are emotional about what happened, describing him as the life of a party, the best at video games, and a loving older brother.

“I don’t what I’m going to do without him, Avery basically taught me everything I know. I love you man,” Kashif Dale said.

Kansas City police investigators say they’re with several people at the bowling alley who were there the night of the shooting. If you have information that will help them, you can call the TIPS Hotline while remaining anonymous, (816) 474-TIPS.