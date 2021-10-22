Family devastated after Jackson County jury convicts man for 2019 murder of Cameron Douglas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After multiple trial delays, a Jackson County jury has convicted a man for the 2019 deadly shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Douglas.

The jury has recommended up to six years in prison for 21-year-old Jason Cook on an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

A Jackson County judge will sentence Cook at a future hearing, but will be capped at a maximum of six years by the jury’s verdict with three years recommended for involuntary manslaughter and three years for the armed criminal action conviction.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the family of Douglas are devastated by Friday’s verdict. They hoped for a murder conviction as recommended by the prosecutor and they are shocked by the recommended sentence.

“We share the disappointment of our victim’s family,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “But this is our system of justice and we greatly support it even when it disappoints us. We also are proud of the way our prosecutors and staff fought for this family.”

FOX4 spoke with the family Thursday who said the only thing Cameron Douglas’ mother wanted to see was justice and the trial for her son. They said she will never get that moment because she died from COVID-19 complications in August.

Douglas was shot eight times at his apartment complex near 53rd Street and Oak Leaf Drive as he was heading to work January 21, 2019.

Investigators say surveillance video led them to Jason Cook, who was arrested hours later.

Shell casings from the scene reportedly matched a gun found at his home.