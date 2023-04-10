OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The Overland Park Fire Department said a family has been displaced after a fire broke out in a south Overland Park home Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. crews from the Overland Park, Olathe and Leawood Fire Departments were called to 140th block of Hayes Street for a house fire.

The first crews on scene reported large amounts of smoke and fire coming out of the back of the two story home.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury.

It took fire crews roughly two hours to put out the blaze. Firefighters say there is significant fire and water damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.