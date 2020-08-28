Family, friends and fellow drivers ‘light up the sky’ for 18-year-old killed on highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tow truck drivers from all over the metro gathered Thursday night to honor a fallen driver and raise awareness about an important issue.

Blake Gresham was just 18 years old when he was fatally struck by a driver while he was working to help a motorist.

Every year, friends, family members and fellow drivers turn their lights on at Berkley Riverfront Park to ‘Light up the Sky’ for Blake.

In the years since his death in 2012, his family and their company GT Tow, have worked to raise awareness about moving over for tow truck drivers.

They established a non-profit called ‘Move Over For Blake’ and fought to pass legislation that includes tow truck drivers in the state’s move over law.

Merchandise raised from the non-profit goes to fund billboards reminding drivers to move over.

