Family, friends gather at vigil to remember 17-year-old Westport shooting victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teen father was remembered Thursday at a vigil in Westport.

Devin Harris was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting after a fight spilled out of a night club. Family said the 17-year-old was a bright kid with a bright future.

Daja Wagner remembers the last time she saw her cousin.

"We were just riding the go-karts having a good time being a big kid,” Wagner said.

Early Saturday, Harris was in an area usually reserved for an older crowd when he was shot and killed outside of the Westport night club, Throwback KC.

"He was just a child, 17 years old, hasn't had a long life. So it was very devastating and sad,” his aunt Laurience Lacey said.

Harris recently got a GED so he could try to make a life for himself and his 4-month old daughter.

"That chance was taken away from him for what? Anger, violence or just for the heck of it?” Harris’ brother said at the vigil.

That's what police are still trying to figure out. Devon Carter, who was having a birthday party inside Throwback KC that night, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action.

Police say a fight at the 25-year-old's party spilled over outside, with shots fired from a car, and more than 90 shell casings recovered afterward.

Lacey doesn't fault police or Westport security for what happened.

"I do think they are doing what they can do. Is it the best? No, but they are trying," she said.

But that doesn't make the loss of a son, brother, nephew and father any easier.

"We used to go over there and all I do is just smile, but now I can't do nothing but just cry,” his cousin said before the group released balloons in his honor.

The vigil was hosted by KC Mothers in Charge.