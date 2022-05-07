KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Family and friends of Michael Rehard gathered to celebrate his life and help raise funds for his funeral and his two daughters Saturday night.

Rehard was shot and killed inside Sammy’s Tavern last weekend in KCK. His brother, along with a family friend were also shot.

The memorial fundraiser was held at the Divina Event Space in Kansas City, Kansas. They sold plates of food, had silent auctions and raffle items to help with funeral expenses and his two daughters.

“He was full of laughter and joy and he was cracking jokes. He was always cracking jokes. He was a very joke-ful person. He was always there, was never a dull moment with him,” said Milanee Rehard, Michael Rehard’s daughter.



That’s how Milanee Rehard remembers her dad. Rehard was shot and killed inside Sammy’s Tavern last weekend. While Rehard was smiling during the memorial fundraiser for her dad this evening, she says she’s just trying to keep a brave face.



“I’m trying to be strong, but I am a little angry just because I feel like I got cheated out of the life of my dad.”



Michael’s brother, Matthew, still hurts physically and emotionally from the shooting. He was shot and recently was released from the hospital.



“I’m pretty sore. Fingers are still pretty busted up, my leg. It’s bad. I can barely walk, see the cane. I have surgery on Monday and Tuesday,” Rehard said.



As he recovers from his wound, he’ll never recover from the fact his brother is gone too soon.



“He was part of my everyday life. He lived with me, so I miss him coming home late from work. I miss him leaving six in the morning, waking me up. You know, I miss everything. There’s nothing I won’t miss. Put it that way.”

Kansas City, Kansas Police issued a warrant for Mekiah Harris following the shooting, where he targeted the Rehards. When police moved in for the arrest, he took off.

Harris led police on a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit and ended up in a stand-off between police in a Platte City neighborhood. Harris was shot and killed by police.



As family members try to carry on without Michael, they continue to “Smile now, cry later,” a quote printed on the shirts they wore during the fundraiser.



“We’ve just always enjoyed that quote growing up. It’s true. You know, you smile, now. Like I said, I’m smiling for everyone. And then when I get behind closed doors, I’ll cry later.”

If you are able to help this family they set up a Gofundme to help with expenses.

