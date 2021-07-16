Family, friends gather to remember DeAngelo Wallace, who was killed near police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends and community members gathered outside of Kansas City police headquarters Friday night to remember the life of DeAngelo Wallace.

Wallace was shot and killed near 12th and Locust Streets last week.

“My brother was very upbeat, very positive,” said DeAngelo’s sister, Shauntice Wallace.

‘He was targeted’: Family believes Kansas City man was killed because he was gay

DeAngelo Wallace, who identified as gay, had been harassed in the area prior to his killing, according to family members. They believe he may have been targeted for his sexuality.

Police say the killing stemmed from an argument. A suspect was arrested, but has not yet been charged.

Shauntice Wallace says she wants justice, but she also wants to let the LGBTQ community know that they’re not alone.

“I want justice for my brother, but it’s never going to bring him back. It’s never going to get me a phone call, so I’m not super focused on that. I’d rather focus on keeping his name alive and bringing awareness to the situation that he was just in,” she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).