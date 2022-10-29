MERRIAM, Kan. — Nearly 100 people gathered to remember a 23-year-old Kansas man who was stabbed to death in his Merriam apartment.

Tears, hugs and heartache were with the Dillon family as they grapple with the sudden loss of Charles Dillion.



“Charles is a carer. He’s got a huge heart, he would give anything if you needed it, he would give it to you, no questions asked, just a great kid,” said Charles Dillon’s mother Adrian Dillion.



Amid their grief, they still find a reason to smile because as they say, he had a big smile.

But making it clear that right now, their chief concern is getting justice for their loved one.



“It’s the number one priority, everything, it is the number one priority right now,” said Adrian Dillon.



Police say Friday around 11 a.m., an intruder broke in and stabbed the young man to death.



Charles was able to make a 911 call telling dispatchers he didn’t know who his attacker was. He would later die at the scene.



Now it’s the moments and the things he won’t get to do, that makes the sudden tragedy even harder to grapple with.



“He had goals and ambitions, he was 23 years old. He was wanting to buy a house, he has a great job, he loves his job, and he gets along with everybody,” said Adrian.



“We just did everything together, we skateboarded together; we played games together at home, he was my best friend,” said his brother, Victor Dillion.



As the balloons took flight into the sky, the focus still remains on finding the person responsible.



“His killer to be caught, they need to be caught. It was senseless and it’s not right Charles was a good kid,” said his mother.



If you know anything you’re asked to reach out to the Merriam police.



