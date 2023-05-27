KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday, the community came together to honor the life of a man killed in a nightclub shooting last weekend at Klymax Lounge.

In total, three people were killed, and two others were shot.

Police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting. While much of the day was focused on getting justice, the overwhelming feeling was love for a father gone too soon.

People displayed prayer, love and remembering for Jason McConnell. He was a man known as a protector and somebody who could always be counted on.

“Thank you for all the people that are here Lord. Please Lord, let Jason be in heaven with you Lord,” one of the owners of Klymax Lounge said.

“Every day that he was calling and checking on my mother and my sister, he made sure he was calling, checking on my husband,” one person at the vigil said.

“Jason was our protector, he was my protector, Jason loved everybody. He made sure he kept you safe. Everybody felt comfortable and safe around Jason,” Tracy Taylor, Jason’s god sister said.

Jason was working when shots were fired.

“It’s not fair. It’s wrong, but I can say my brother left here protecting and serving,” Taylor said.

Jason leaves behind three children and a community at a loss.

How is it that the person that was there for everybody else and a peacemaker amongst the troubles that arise be gone so soon?

“We are here for Jason to show that we love Jason, not only Jason, there were others that were murdered the night as well, so we’re not just here for Jason, we’re here for everyone that lost their life,” Taylor said.

If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to reach out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.