KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three days after three bodies were found behind a home in Kansas City’s Northland, we’re hearing from one of the victim’s family.

They say they’re furious with the lack of answers.

Only on FOX4, the mother of 37-year-old David Harrington, who was just over to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game, is sharing her story as she tries to understand how this could have happened.

“It was the most devastating moment of my life,” Harrington’s mother Jennifer Marquez said.

“I was at work, and I just never thought I’d be one of those people that would respond the way I did. I collapsed, I think. I don’t remember.”

It was heartbreak beyond belief for Marquez.

“It’s a huge loss. He’s everything,” she said. “He’s a brother, he has a sister, Carmen, a brother, Sebastian. They’re missing him, and they are broken-hearted they will never see their brother again.”

Marquez said Harrington went over to his friend’s house to watch the Chiefs game Sunday.

Fast forward to Tuesday, no one had her from him or his other two friends, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson.

Friends and family tried to contact the person who lived in the home repeatedly to no avail. Finally the fiancée of one of the victims went to the home and, after banging on the door, broke in and discovered one of the bodies.

Police would later respond and discover the other two bodies.

The man who lives there, according to Marquez, was home and answered the door for police. He later told his family that his friends simply froze to death.

“I’m furious. Everybody is furious,” Marquez said. “Nobody believes this story. None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe.”

Marquez said she just wants answers. She wants the people responsible to be held accountable. She wants the impossible — to have her first child, her joker back.

“Oh my gosh, he was the funniest guy ever. He would tell a joke or just he’d act silly, and he’d have the whole room laughing and everybody missing that,” she said.

FOX4 is not naming the man who lives in the home because he has not been charged. We have reached out to him multiple times by phone, and he won’t answer our calls.

The Kansas City Police Department is still waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause of death for the three men. FOX4 also spoke with the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office, and a spokesperson said they are communicating with KCPD about this case.