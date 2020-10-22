Family grateful to have 2-year-old home safe after KCK kidnapping, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a terrifying morning for one family in Wyandotte County. Not only was their car stolen Thursday, but there was a 2-year-old boy inside as well.

The incident started in KCK and led to a large police chase, which ended in Miami County. Thankfully, the boy is safe and reunited with his family, and the female suspect is now in custody.

Destany Andrews is the mother of 2-year-old Marze Thomas Jr., the 2-year-old boy who was kidnapped. She said she woke up to a nightmare.

“I was at home asleep, and I kept getting 1 million phone calls from random numbers of people I don’t even know,” Andrews said. “So when I answered it, they were like, ‘The car is stolen. Your kid is gone.'”

According to police, Marze Thomas Sr. was at 27th and Freeman in KCK when he left the little boy in the running car to talk to a nearby friend.

While he was away from the car, a woman jumped in and sped off. Marze ran to his house to call the police.

Officials said the woman drove from KCK all the way past south Overland Park at speeds of more than 120 mph. Officers deployed speed sticks, and the chase ended peacefully in Miami County with the woman in custody.

“The child is thankfully unharmed and doing OK,” KCK police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said. She added that little boy has been reunited with his family.

An investigation is underway to determine more about what happened Thursday morning, but as of now, police and family are just thankful to have Marze Thomas Jr. back home and safe.