Family happy that 3-year-old KC girl now safe; mother won’t face charges, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search that began Thursday night ended with a sigh of relief Friday for one Kansas City family after a 3-year-old went missing.

Noriyah King was found around 11:15 a.m. Friday after her family reported her missing Thursday night. Police said she was located at a residence in Kansas City.

Police initially took the little girl’s mother into custody on suspicion of child endangerment, but she has since been released.

Police said charges will not be filed. After investigating Friday afternoon, officers determined there were no elements of criminal activity. The Missouri Department of Family Services will make any further decision about living arrangements or custody.

Noriyah’s loved ones told FOX4 they are simply glad she’s safe and sound.

“Right now, my emotions are going wild because she is alive and I know that,” family member Carl Bowman said.

Family said Noriyah was last seen playing in the yard in the area of 38th Street and Highland Avenue. Noriyah’s grandfather, James Harris, said his daughter called him around midnight saying she hadn’t seen the little girl since 7 p.m.

Bowman said he knew it was a good sign when the crime scene tape came down. He later learned the 3-year-old was safe.

Community activist Pat Clarke spent most of the morning with the family. He believes Noriyah’s return is an answer to their prayers.

“We’re all a family,” he said. “Being able to be here and with them and share this with them, it wasn’t a good feeling, but the outcome made it what it was, having the opportunity to be a part of something like this.”

Police didn’t elaborate on where Noriyah was found, but they did say she was reunited with family Friday afternoon.