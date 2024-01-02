KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Kansas family is trying to put the pieces back together after losing 20-year-old Nicholas West to gun violence on Christmas Eve in Kansas City, Missouri.

“All of his teachers would always tell us how incredibly smart he was,” said Nicholas West’s aunt, Angie Phienthamkan. “He was just kind of good at everything. He was really funny; he would always joke around, and it was just hard to keep him serious. He was just a really good kid.”

Around 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, police found 20-year-old Nicholas West dead from gunshot wounds inside a parked car near 8th and Olive.

Another victim was found outside of the car and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“My nephew will never be able to be a father, do the things he was supposed to do, the things that he wanted to do. I just hope we get some justice for him,” Phienthamkan said.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say there aren’t any updates in the case at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting that morning.

“It is just messed up that we don’t know anything,” Phienthamkan said. “We don’t know who these guys are, we don’t know how it happened, we don’t know why Nick was there.”

Family members say Nick endured a lot of loss during his 20 years.

His long-term girlfriend died in September from a heart attack, and in 2015, his mother was murdered.

“That kind of just brought us closer together. We mourn together and all that,” said Justina West, Nicholas’ sister. “I have four kids, and he was really close to my two oldest, and seeing him as an uncle always put a smile on my face.”

Family members hope to see justice for Nick.

“Our mom, her case remained unsolved, so we really didn’t get justice,” West said. ”I’m still really confident with Nicky’s case. I feel like, you know, detectives are going to do their job and, get down to what actually happened.”

Monday night, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil honoring Nicholas.

A GoFundMe is set up to help Nick’s family members with funeral costs as his death was unexpected.