Family hoping someone speaks up after hit-and-run crash leaves Independence man in hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is clinging to his life after a weekend crash.

Police in Kansas City said 48-year-old Jerry Robinson is the victim of a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday afternoon. Members of Robinson’s family say the crash left his Harley-Davidson motorcycle ripped in half.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Robinson remains in intensive care at a metro hospital. His wife, Connie Robinson, told FOX4 Jerry had undergone a seven-hour facial reconstruction procedure.

The family still doesn’t know who caused the crash, which happened between 3-4 p.m. at the intersection of Winner Road and Tullis Avenue in east Kansas City.

Robinson’s brother, Jason, told FOX4 his brother’s motorcycle was hit by another driver when he pulled into traffic on Saturday. The driver who hit him kept driving.

The family wants to know who’s to blame for a crash that’s left Jerry on life support.

“I got a call from a friend who drove by and saw it,” Jason Robinson said. “We’re left with awe. We’re don’t know why somebody would hit somebody and then, take off. We just want to know who did it.”

The Robinsons said Jerry will also need surgery on one of his arms, which was badly injured in the crash. Lisa Petitt, who is an old friend of Jerry’s, said she believes someone did this on purpose.

“We saw the (skid) marks, and it looks like he was hit intentionally. For someone to leave him there like that was cold-hearted. When they catch him, I think they deserve what they get,” Petitt said.

A homeless man near the crash scene told Jason Robinson the driver was in a dark colored pickup truck. The Robinsons said they’re hopeful someone will speak up — and help their brother get the help he needs while he recovers.

If you know who’s to blame for this wreck, please call Kansas City Police.