Family identifies Northland homicide victim who was just weeks away from birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they hope can help them solve a Northland homicide case.

Authorities are looking for a woman seen Monday night in surveillance video at the Phillips 66 Station on Randolph Road. A man was found dead outside the convenience store near the gas pumps.

Family tells FOX4 that 23-year-old Kamari Hughes was the man shot and killed. They said he was just weeks away from his birthday.

“For the family, it will give them some closure,” Clay County Sheriff’s Capt. Roy Hays said. “Any type of crime needs to be reported to the police or law enforcement so we can investigate it. No one reports it, no one steps forward, these things just go unsolved and we can’t help take that element off the street.”

Police said the suspect was driving an early 2000’s Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck.

The suspect was tracked via surveillance and was last seen running running northbound at Great Midwest Street and 38th Street.

“The male suspect, or suspect we are looking for, is a black male approximately 6 foot, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds had some type of braided hair, couldn’t really tell by the surveillance photos,” Hayes said.

If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Clay County Sheriff Office at 816-407-3723.