Family, police confirm missing KCK woman’s remains found at Grain Valley property

Editor’s note: Some of the details included in this story and video below are graphic. Audience discretion is advised.

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Family told FOX4 on Thursday the human remains found on a Grain Valley property are those of a missing Kansas City, Kansas woman.

Kensie Aubry’s mother said detectives contacted her, saying they found her daughter’s body outside a home in the 4000 block of S. Buckner Tarsney Rd.

Independence police told FOX4 on Thursday afternoon they confirmed the identity as Aubry. This is an active homicide investigation, Officer John Syme said.

According to a missing person’s report for Aubry in May, the 32-year-old last had contact with family on Oct. 7, 2020, and was last seen in Independence. She was last known to be with two men and one woman.

In May, Jackson County prosecutors said in a statement that family believed foul play was involved in her disappearance.

On Wednesday, Independence police and the FBI began searching the Grain Valley property. Records show the property belongs to 40-year-old Michael Hendricks.

In May, Hendricks was charged with child sex crimes in Jackson County. The charges consist of child enticement, child molestation, sexual misconduct and tampering with evidence.

A few weeks before that, a teenage girl in foster care told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks, prosecutors say.

According to court documents obtained by FOX4, the teen indicated that sometime last fall, Hendricks and his girlfriend asked her to dress in lingerie and get in bed with them. Hendricks then allegedly began touching the teen inappropriately.

The teenager also said Hendricks showed her pictures of a female he claimed he and his girlfriend shared a sexual relationship with. Court records say the teenager told her social worker that Hendricks and his girlfriend choked the female to death and put her in the freezer.

According to the teen, she saw pictures of the female with her hands tied, naked and gagged. It’s unclear if the body mentioned in charging documents is the same body authorities found Wednesday.

Hendricks is currently in Jackson County jail on the child sex crimes charges and does not face any charges at the time related to the body found on the property he owns.

Police also haven’t announced if any other arrests or charges have been made regarding this discovery of human remains.