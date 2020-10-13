Family in disbelief after 9-year-old Leavenworth boy killed in Jackson County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 9-year-old Leavenworth boy is dead following a vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Officials say the boy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“It’s definitely a hard pill to swallow. It’s not anything I would ever wish upon anybody,” Liana Wells said.

Liana Wells is in disbelief after her 9-year-old son, Ayden Wells was killed in a crash.

“Just still in the shock phase, the disbelief like, just a horrible nightmare,” Liana Wells said.

Liana says Ayden was with his 12-year-old brother Isaiah and their father, William Wells, in eastern Jackson County early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said William attempted to cross 50 Highway, failed to yield and was t-boned by an oncoming driver. It happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

Liana believes Ayden took his seatbelt off to get more comfortable in the back seat while he tried to rest.

“That’s a lot of people dying on Missouri roadways. Today I think we have 765 deaths on Missouri roadways. 68% of those deaths, someone was not restrained,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell said.

As Liana Wells is confronted with reality, she wants to remember, Ayden Wells’ sweet smile.

“He brought a smile to everybody’s face. He could make their day. If it’s bad he could turn it around and make it completely much better and he is the life of the party,” Liana Well said.

Liana’s other son, Isaiah did sustain a few fractured bones. He will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The boy who was injured in the other vehicle is also expected to be OK.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials say we’re seeing a 10% increase in fatal crashes this year.