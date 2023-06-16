OLATHE, Kan. — A man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk faces a first-degree murder charge, among others.

Uconn Xavier Coleman, 24, made his first appearance in a Johnson County courtroom on Friday.

He’s being held on a $500,000 cash bond. Coleman hasn’t entered a plea in this case, but he was appointed a public defender on Friday.

Coleman, a Grain Valley, Missouri resident, ran from Merriam police officers early Thursday morning. Court documents show police suspected him of driving drunk, but when patrol officers tried pulling him over, Coleman ran off.

During his high-speed getaway, Coleman crashed into a car driven by Benny Kleczka, 19, a recent graduate of Shawnee Mission Christian School.

Family members said Kleczka and his fiancée were leaving a late-night movie theatre. Kleczka suffered numerous injuries in the violent collision, including a broken pelvis and various head injuries. The Kleczka family said his fiancée wasn’t hurt badly.

On Friday, members of Kleczka’s family explained he isn’t expected to survive, and he’s being kept on life support, allowing traveling loved ones to say their goodbyes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Kleczka family.

“You can’t process it fully. I don’t think any of us have processed what happened. It’s really a shock and it’s a roller coaster of emotions. It’s crazy how life can change in the blink of an eye,” Sarah Kleczka, Benny’s sister, said on Friday.

Benny Kleczka was one of 10 children in his family. His loved ones remember him as being a devout Christian who was generous with his time, and he was planning to open his own business soon. Family members said doctors informed them on Thursday he would not survive.

Coleman faces five charges in all. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he’s also accused of driving drunk and driving on a suspended driver’s license, as well as running to avoid arrest. A news release from Merriam Police indicates officers did not chase Coleman.

“It’s senseless. Somebody made the choice to drink and get behind the wheel. This is really careless and senseless. It doesn’t make sense,” Josh Kleczka, one of Benny’s brothers, said. “I don’t want that guy to ever see the light of day again.”

“My son, Benny, is a Christian and we know he’s with the Lord today and we rejoice in that. We feel a void. The whole family does. This is a wasted life today,” Mike Kleczka, the victim’s father, said.

FOX4 News spoke with Christopher Coleman, Uconn’s father, who had no comment on this case. Coleman is expected back in court on June 29 at 9 a.m.