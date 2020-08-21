Family increases reward for information leading to arrest in cold case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Kansas City man killed five years ago has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in the death of Brian Jacobs.

On June 4, 2015, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a car fire and discovered a Honda burning in the backyard of a home near 61st and Walrond. Before they extinguished the fire, they discovered Jacobs’ body on the floor in the backseat.

Bomb and Arson detectives determined Jacobs had been shot and the fire had been deliberately set.

Jacobs’ family and his church, St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in the case to $27,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All information in anonymous.