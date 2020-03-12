Barstow School closes for week after teacher’s family member possibly exposed to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow School won’t have class for the rest of the week after a relative of a staff member may have been exposed to coronavirus.

In a letter to parents, Barstow School President Shane Foster said that the school will be closed on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution because a person related to one of our faculty members is currently being tested after possible exposure to COVID-19,” the letter said.

The letter said that the family member has not visited campus and no teachers or students currently have symptoms of the virus.

“Faculty and staff will use the next two days for professional development, preparing for the remote possibility of reopening the school using an online learning model after spring break,” according to the letter.

All extracurricular activities are also canceled until further notice.