Family mourning loss of Kansas City father gunned down while picking up pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family tells FOX4 a Kansas City father shot and killed Wednesday night was picking up a pizza when the shooting happened. Police say the shooting happened inside a Domino’s around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 49th and Blue Parkway.

The restaurant was boarded up on Thursday with a large window and the door blocked off. Glass was swept up in a pile on the floor, and a car sat outside with bullet holes through two windows.

Marc Davis II’s family says all he planned to do that night was to pick up a pizza and enjoy it with his girlfriend and her two children.

“We have to stop this violence, ” Davis’ cousin, Natasha Smith said.

She says her cousin was always trying to do what’s right and helped others in need. She says he was the backbone of their family.

“He had this smile that would brighten up any room, and because of his structure you just felt protected when he came around,” Smith said.

Family doesn’t understand how an argument led to the beloved 32-year-old father of two being taken from them. His father spoke with FOX4 on Thursday, distraught that his only son is dead.

“He’s a father. He’s a friend,” Davis said through tears.

“He wasn’t one out looking for trouble. He didn’t start trouble. If there was trouble and he was present he would be the one to diffuse it,” Natasha Smith said.

“You not only affect a family, you’re affecting a community because we’re tired of this. It has to stop.”

His family hopes anyone with information on what happened inside Domino’s will come forward. Police believe multiple people were inside when it happened. There is a $25,000 reward, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

