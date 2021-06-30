Family mourns father killed in I-435 crash as police continue search for suspect driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A father of two is dead after a crash on I-435 Wednesday morning.

Family members said the man who was hit was 50-year-old Derrick Holloman.

Kansas City Police said the search for driver who hit him continues.

“It was a shock because we didn’t know that that had happened,” Camryn Holloman, the victim’s daughter said.

“He would want us to be happy and like do what we want to do to make him proud in the end,” Baylee Holloman, the victim’s daughter said.

The sisters said their father never missed a beat.

“He was always there,” Holloman said.

“He was like a safe place in a person,” Baylee Holloman said.

From taking them fishing on the lake, to cheering for the girls from the stands the father of two is described as passionate and loving.

That’s why his daughters said they can’t believe someone would leave their dad for dead.

Police said Holloman was driving southbound on I-435 between Raytown Road and Eastwood Trafficway.

He pulled over and a person driving hit him from behind and ran away.

Holloman died later at the hospital.

“I know they probably didn’t mean to and if they did that’s messed up, but I just want to know what actually happened,” Baylee Holloman said.

“I’m more just saddened that somebody just left and didn’t know what happened to the man that they hit,” Holloman said.

While the pain is still fresh and new for Holloman’s loved ones their man focus right now is getting justice.

“It’s a very hard situation for me to talk about, but God forgives,” Camryn Holloman said.

“I don’t think that they should still be waking out there and they should be held accountable for their actions,” Baylee Holloman said.