KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family is in disbelief and shock after losing their loved one in a sudden car crash. Police said the driver who hit a 28-year-old’s vehicle was speeding.

The family said they hope justice will be served to the fullest extent

“We are completely gutted. We are heartbroken,” sister, Montoya Lucas said. “We don’t have adequate words to even explain how we feel.”

Karlaysha Lucas is missed beyond words. Her father and three sisters are devastated after learning the 28-year-old was killed in a crash Friday night.

“It’s just an unbelievable call that parents don’t want to get,” dad, Karl Lucas said.

Kansas City police said just before 9:30 p.m., Lucas was making a left turn onto Jackson Ave. Investigators said her Camaro was hit by a Kia Sportage that was headed south on Jackson at an extremely high speed.

The Kia launched into the air up a grassy hill on the SE corner of Linwood Blvd and overturned on top of a parked car, according to police.

Police said Lucas was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene.

“I’m just thinking about how much I’m going to miss her,” Tanisha Lucas said. “How much we’ll be missing from our lives.”

The family told FOX4 a detective said the driver of the Kia tried to run after the crash happened, but a bystander stopped the suspect until police arrived.

Police were not able to confirm that information as the investigation is still ongoing.

“I’m so angry because they didn’t want to take accountability when they saw her body outside her vehicle,” Montoya said.

Family said Lucas didn’t deserve this.

They said she was loved by many in the community, starting many projects and touching so many lives with her positive and free spirit.

“She wore so many hats,” Montoya said. “She was an auntie. She was all of our children’s favorite auntie. She was some of her clients’ favorite parole officer. She was miss Karlaysha to her students at Hilltop. She was a wig slayer, she was a dancing machine.”

The driver of the Kia was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.