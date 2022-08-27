KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week after a 24-year-old metro man was killed, his family says he was an innocent bystander in the situation.

It was in the 5000 block of Olive St. Monday night when 24-four-year-old Rahjee Byers had his life snatched away from him when he was gunned down his family says.

“Like an angel, just a special kid, he always was a special kid,” said his mom, Lateefah Medina.

A special kid indeed. Medina says her son wanted to do everything, from an FBI agent, to a marine and even an NFL player. He had dreams.

“There was never a dull moment with this man,” said Elena Artis, Byers best friend.

Byers provided any room he stepped in with smiles and laughter. He was set to start school to be a paramedic this coming Monday. But that has all been ripped away from him and his family says he was innocent. He was just in the wrong place, at the absolute worst time.

“I still want to know why. I don’t understand it, I’m just confused, I’m lost. Just tell someone what you did,” said Medina.

The moment left his best friend speechless.

“There’s not even a word to describe what the world has lost,” said Artis.

His family, now focusing on the things that made them smile, from his voice, surprise visits and a new hobby he had just picked up.

“Singing country western, the interest he took in singing country western music and he could sing it and he had the twang,” Medina said.

His mom said her son never met a stranger and now she will try to fill a space that can’t be filled now that her backbone, her baby boy is gone.

“We could always feel each other, he could always feel if something was wrong with me.”

One of the ways they will maintain the legacy he leaves behind his favorite hashtag, #TMCB, which stands for things money can’t buy.