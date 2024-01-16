KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire officials say a family of 7 was displaced Tuesday in a house fire in Northeast Kansas City.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the area of Garner and Monroe avenues at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire showing from a two-and-a-half story home.

During a search of the home, crews were able to find and rescue the family’s dog.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around noon, but two adults and five children were displaced in the fire. Red Cross is assisting the family.

Officials have called Kansas City’s dangerous buildings department to investigate the home’s structure.

The Kansas City Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.