Family with at-risk 10-year-old says their lockdown may last until July

OLATHE, Kan. — Most of the metro has dealt with the stresses of stay-at-home orders for about three weeks, but one local family, whose youngest member is considered high risk, has been on almost total lockdown for 37 days. They may continue until mid-July.

The coronavirus isn’t the first serious illness in the community that’s caused the Robinson family to hole up. During previous year’s flu seasons, isolation and mask-wearing were pretty common.

That’s because 10-year-old Max was born very prematurely and has always struggled with underlying health problems. For him contracting the coronavirus could prove deadly.

The Robinson family has tried to make the best of their own isolation. Last week, he celebrated his birthday with a parade that passed by his porch.

To keep the virus out of the house, the family has almost everything delivered. It all sits on a card table in the garage as long as possible before it’s sanitized and taken inside.

“We wipe mail and boxes down with an antibacterial wipe before we put them away. We wash all the produce that we bring inside before we are going to use it,” Max’s mother, Jennifer said.

Even shoes are left outside or sprayed with disinfectant before they come in the door.

The most difficult thing is keeping schedules running for all five family members. Jennifer texts her high schooler, middle schooler and Max their daily schedules, including chores and time for outside activities. They also factor in fun, like spirit days, game time and kids-cooking nights.

Jennifer Robinson is organized, but she admitted, things don’t always go as planned.

“Some days are good, some days are bad and we’re learning how to work with the bad days and restart the following morning.”

The Robinson’s have relied a lot on friends, family neighbors and a good medical team. They say patience and flexibility are key because this family isn’t sure how much longer they’ll have to remain isolated.