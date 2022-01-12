Family of boy found early morning has been located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says the family of a young boy found at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday morning has been located.

According to police, the boy was found on the northeast corner of Parvin Road and Davidson Road.

He was found wearing a grey shirt, grey sweatpants and black socks.

Police withheld the name of the child for security purposes. KCPD reminds people to call the Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 if a similar situation were to ever occur.