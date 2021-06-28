Family of Cameron Lamb files lawsuit against officer who shot him, Kansas City Police Commissioners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members of Cameron Lamb, who was fatally shot by a Kansas City police officer in 2019, have filed a lawsuit in federal court.

Lamb was shot and killed in his backyard on Dec. 3, 2019 by Det. Eric Devalkenaere.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Lamb’s four children, claims that his civil rights were violated when police entered his property without a warrant or permission to enter the property.

The suit also claims that Kansas City police used excessive force that resulted in Lamb’s death.

The lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages.

Captain Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department said the department does not comment on pending litigation to ensure fairness for all sides involved.