Family of fallen KCK crossing guard sets up scholarship for school where he worked

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a fallen crossing guard is now establishing a new way to honor him -- by helping others.

“He would've been very pleased with the way the community's embraced this,” Brad Nill said.

Brad Nill said he is stunned by the national attention his family's getting. His dad, 88-year-old Bob Nill, is the school crossing guard who was hit and killed this month at the intersection of 54th Street and Leavenworth Road near Chris the King Parish School this month.

“He himself would not consider himself a hero at all,” Brad said.

But "heroic" is the word many have used to describe his dad's final actions, pushing two kids out of harm's way before being struck by a truck.

“My dad was just a good man. He, you know, would just tell you he was just doing his job,” Brad Nill said.

Now, Brad and his family are determined to do the next right thing in Bob Nill’s memory. They created a scholarship fund to help kids attend Christ the King and to support educational materials at the school.

“It's fantastic. It's a great feeling to know that not only has my dad basically raised and taken care of us, we can possibly pass that along to other generations of kids,” Brad Nill said.

The school's principal said it's a fitting tribute to a man who loved and cared for the students.

Christ the King's school community and the Nill family also know that he would want to make sure kids and any future crossing guards are safe at the intersection where the crash happened.

“It just doesn't look real safe," Brad Nill said. "I think it's very important that situation gets taken care of because traffic does go awful fast there."

The Nill family has a GoFundMe page to support the Christ the King scholarship fund in Bob's memory. They are hoping to raise $10,000.

The school principal also told FOX4 that a parent group has been formed to study options for improving intersection safety for students at Christ the King, along with those attending neighboring Welborn School.

